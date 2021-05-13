Zach Wilson “doing something new” in choosing to wear No. 2

USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson wore No. 11 and No. 1 during his college career at BYU. He will wear No. 2 with the Jets, the team announced Thursday.

“I’m just mixing it up, doing something new,” Wilson said at rookie minicamp, via Ethan Greenberg of the team website. “I like any single-digit number, I think they’re cool. I was the second pick, so that’s a good reason to switch it up. Not much reason behind it, but I just think it’s a cool number.”

The Jets released jersey numbers for their first three draft choices. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will wear No. 75 and receiver Elijah Moore has picked No. 8. Those were their college numbers.

Numbers for the remaining draft choices and the undrafted free agents still hasn’t been finalized.