Aaron Jones’ brother Alvin Jones among Packers tryout players

Getty Images

Alvin Jones Jr., the fraternal twin brother of Packers running back Aaron Jones, is among the players trying out at Green Bay’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Alvin Jones was a linebacker at UTEP, where he was a college teammate of his brother’s. Alvin signed as an undrafted rookie with the Ravens in 2018 and played for them in the preseason as well as spending time on both the practice squad and injured reserve with the Ravens. (Players trying out at rookie minicamp don’t actually have to be rookies.)

As previously reported, the Packers are trying out two other players, quarterbacks Chad Kelly and Kurt Bankert.

The Packers will have a total of 28 players at their rookie minicamp.