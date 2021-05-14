Anthony Schwartz: Jarvis Landry has taken me under his wing

Getty Images

Getty Images…Anthony Schwartz was working out with Jarvis Landry in Miami before this year’s draft, so the former Auburn wideout didn’t have to introduce himself to his new teammate when the Browns made him a third-round pick a couple of weeks ago.

Schwartz told reporters on Friday that Landry has opened up the vault of information he’s accumulated during his career. He said that he feels the mentoring is “going to give me a jumpstart” over other rookies once everyone hits the field later this year.

“He said the main thing is to take of your body,” Schwartz said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s taken me under his wing.”

Schwartz was a track star in high school and brings high-end speed to the Browns lineup. If Landry’s route-running tutelage works, he may be able to be more than a burner once the season is underway.