Antonio Brown is sued for altercation with driver of moving truck

Getty Images

One lawsuit closes, another lawsuit opens.

Not long ago, Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown settled a lawsuit for sexual assault and rape. Now, Brown has been sued again.

Via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, the driver of the moving truck with whom Brown had an altercation last year has filed a civil suit.

Brown, along with his trainer Glenn Holt, have been sued for battery and assault. The driver, Anton Tumanov, contends that the two men verbally and physically attacked when Tumanov attempted to deliver Brown’s belongings from his short stint in California, after he was traded to the Raiders.

The litigation seeks more than $30,000 in compensation for bodily injuries, financial losses, and mental anguish. Brown previously pleaded no contest to criminal charges arising from the incident.

The league already has imposed discipline against Brown, following the no-contest plea. Thus, the lawsuit should expose him to no new punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy.