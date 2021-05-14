Antonio Hamilton among Bucs five tryout players at rookie minicamp

Getty Images

After signing all 22 starters from the 2020 season along with the team’s key role players, the Buccaneers don’t have many available roles for 2021.

But the team has elected to use its five tryout slots during rookie minicamp for veteran players, including cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Hamilton spent last season with the Chiefs, playing 75 percent of Kansas City’s special teams snaps. But he was also on the field for 135 defensive snaps. He recorded 12 total tackles and a pass defensed last year. He has the most experience of any of the tryout players, appearing in 58 career games.

The Buccaneers are also bringing in wide receiver Amara Darboh, tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope, and safety Curtis Riley on a tryout basis this weekend.

After appearing in all 16 games for Oakland in 2019, Riley played six between the Cardinals and Vikings last season. Adams was most recently on Detroit’s practice squad, Pope went back and forth between the Chargers’ practice squad and active roster in 2020, and Darboh was on Carolina’s roster this offseason.