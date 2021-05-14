Bengals sign Eric Dungey, Cheyenne O’Grady

Getty Images

The Bengals signed quarterback Eric Dungey and tight end Cheyenne O’Grady Friday afternoon. Both were tryout players who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp earlier in the day.

Dungey was playing in The Spring League before receiving the invite.

Dungey, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse in 2019. He didn’t make it out of training camp but did spend time on the Browns’ practice squad that season.

The Bengals also have Brandon Allen and Kyle Shurmur behind Joe Burrow.

O’Grady, who formerly went by C.J. O’Grady, spent five seasons at the University of Arkansas. He was dismissed from the program in November 2019 over maturity issues.

O’Grady finished his college career with 87 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns in 27 career games.

The Bengals also announced the signings of six college free agents.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman, Marshall linebacker Darius Hodge, Northwestern receiver Riley Lees, Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips, TCU tight end Pro Wells and Kansas halfback Pooka Williams are participating in the team’s rookie minicamp.