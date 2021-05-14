Bengals sign six undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Bengals announced the signing of six undrafted free agents as their rookie minicamp got underway on Friday.

Cornerback Antonio Phillips is part of the group. Phillips had a microdiscectomy to repair a back injury in March and that may have contributed to him not getting drafted. He had 137 tackles, eight interceptions, two tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception return for a touchdown while at Ball State.

The group also includes former Kansas runnning back Pooka Williams, whose signing with the team was previously reported.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman, Marshall linebacker Darius Hodge, Northwestern wide receiver Riley Lees, and TCU tight end Pro Wells are the other new additions to the roster.