Bobby McCain signing with Washington

Getty Images

Safety Bobby McCain has found a new place to play.

McCain’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client has agreed to terms with the Washington Football Team. McCain will sign a one-year deal with the NFC East club.

McCain was a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Dolphins and he spent his entire career with the team before being released last week. He had 46 tackles and an interception while starting 15 of the 16 games he played last season. He made 55 starts over his entire time in Miami.

Washington has Landon Collins, Kam Curl, Troy Apke, and Jeremy Reaves back from last season’s safety group. They also drafted Darrick Forrest in the fifth round.