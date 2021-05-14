Broncos’ DaeSean Hamilton has torn ACL

Getty Images

The Broncos had been trying to trade wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and were preparing to waive him if they couldn’t find a trading partner, but now Hamilton has suffered a significant injury.

Hamilton has a torn ACL, according to Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network.

Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that Hamilton was not at the team facility when he suffered the injury. That means the Broncos can cut him without owing him his salary for this season. If Hamilton had suffered the injury at the team facility, the Broncos would have to pay his 2021 salary.

The 26-year-old Hamilton was a 2018 fourth-round draft pick of the Broncos who was a solid contributor at times but never became a regular starter. He’s now likely to miss the entire 2021 season and hope to catch on somewhere in 2022.