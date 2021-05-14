Broncos release Ju’Wuan James

Getty Images

Ja'Wuan James is now a former member of the Broncos.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that James has been released. The Broncos placed James on the reserve/non-football injury list last week after he tore his Achilles while working out on his own away from the team’s facility.

News of his release comes shortly after James sent a tweet saying the NFLPA has to “have our backs‘ if they are going to advise players not to participate in offseason programs with their teams.

Because James was away from the team when he got hurt, he stands to lose $9.85 million salary for the year and the team could also try to recoup a portion of his signing bonus. That makes it a costly injury and it may also be one that leads other players to change their plans for the offseason.

The Broncos signed Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming this week as options to fill the hole left by James at right tackle.