Broncos release Ju’Wuan James

Denver Broncos v Oakland Raiders
Ja'Wuan James is now a former member of the Broncos.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that James has been released. The Broncos placed James on the reserve/non-football injury list last week after he tore his Achilles while working out on his own away from the team’s facility.

News of his release comes shortly after James sent a tweet saying the NFLPA has to “have our backs‘ if they are going to advise players not to participate in offseason programs with their teams.

Because James was away from the team when he got hurt, he stands to lose $9.85 million salary for the year and the team could also try to recoup a portion of his signing bonus. That makes it a costly injury and it may also be one that leads other players to change their plans for the offseason.

The Broncos signed Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming this week as options to fill the hole left by James at right tackle.

30 responses to “Broncos release Ju’Wuan James

  3. I don’t blame the Broncos. Sometimes you have to look out for yourself. The Broncos sure did. I feel sorry for him though. A business is a business. It’s nothing personal. Hope other players learn from this.

  4. touchback6 says:
    May 14, 2021 at 6:04 pm
    Just a classless organization from top to bottom.

    Broncos or NFLPA?

  5. No sense messing around. His signing bonus is now the next thing for Denver to go after. NFLPA needs to fight or financially cover him or face significant damage in credibility with the working stiff.

  6. I’m not a Donco fan but They have every right to cut this guy loose & let the NFL Players Association do right by him….

  7. The NFL still has:

    Marijuana testing
    Franchise tags
    Non-fully guaranteed salaries
    17 game seasons (and 18 is not far behind)

    Why should players take anything the NFLPA says seriously?

    And now, because he followed their recommendations, he’s out of a job.

  8. NFLPA needs to pay him outright or through an insurance claim. It’s on them.

  9. find a better agent and make sure you understand your contract before you sign it next time.

  11. He knew the risk he was taking. I feel bad for him because he has a long road to recovery ahead. But at the end of the day this is on him.

  12. I’m definitely not a broncos fan but to call them a classless organization for looking out for themselves this guy should call it a wash how many game checks has he collected from actually playing for the broncos or being on IR the last two years?

  13. “…the hole left by James at right tackle.”
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    well said.

  14. The issue is that he signed a big contract, got hurt, opted out the following year, and the got hurt with a season ending injury again. You can’t fault the Broncos for moving on. We don’t know if they reached an “injury settlement” of some form that allowed him to make some of the money he lost by being injured. But he didn’t play for the team in 3 years and made multiple millions of dollars. Any person hired to do a job and then can’t do it for 3 years for various reasons would likely be let go by their place of work. He still made a good salary in the time he was there. He’s done just fine.

  15. The two most powerful unions in professional sports (MLB and NBA) derive that power from guaranteed salaries for the players. It puts them on nearly an equal playing field with the owners, and it actually allows them to bargain together in what is mostly good faith to bring in more revenue that benefits both sides. The NFLPA can never win guaranteed salaries, because the players aren’t unified to sit out for probably two whole seasons, which is what it would take at this point to even have the owners consider some type of guaranteed salary structure. Without that, the NFLPA is basically a worthless entity. What competent organization would advise players to work out away from team facilities (and why) knowing that an injury would result in a salary forfeiture? It’s ludicrous.

  16. touchback6 says:
    May 14, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Just a classless organization from top to bottom.

    ———————-

    Classless? Well if that’s not an example of “the pot calling the kettle black” I don’t know what is?

  18. nflpa has put it’s players in a no win scenario.they advise against working out at team facilities and then complain when players are hurt outside of team facilities.damned if you do and damned if you don’t

  19. It’s business. It’s more than just sad that the NFL keeps law breakers on their teams but cuts a player if they get injured working out.

  20. Probably just a business decision but it’s also a shot right across the NFLPA’s bow. Are they going to do anything to stand behind James who was following official union advice? Or just stammer a bunch of platitudes and claim they’re going to do something but then just let it fade away?

  21. I see our next NFL vs NFLPA grievance coming in five, four, three, two and one…

    Although the decision to work out off property was the players, the fact is that he was not breaking any rules as the participation in team activities is OPTIONAL right now and I’m sure the team supports the players in staying in shape during the off-season.

    Working out is for the benefit of the team. It’s not like the player was skydiving or doing wheelies on a motorcycle when he got hurt. I think this is a big PR mistake by the team, but understandable in this current “covid” $$$ state of the NFL.

  22. Not a fan of Denver but I don’t think they should still be paying for 3 games played in 2019.

  23. For example when Michael Strahan was at the end of his career he didn’t go to mini camps or anything but he earned that right, I think a lot of players are using Covid as a chance to not have to go to work. You can get injured doing anything and use the excuse that you did it while working from home. If you get hurt, you better get hurt at work, and if your using Covid as an excuse to stay at home be prepared to deal with the consequences. The NFLPA is like the UAW there going to fight for the workers all they can but there are limits. The Broncos provide the most expensive safest facilities to work out and practice at, who knows what your doing at home? Plus I he hasn’t been the best employee in the past Im sure the Broncos weren’t to heart broken to save that money and put it towards something that improves the franchise. Don’t blame the Broncos one bit.

  24. NFLPA needs to get their act together and learn to play on the same level as the NFL owners. Their ignorance and bad advice just cost Ja’Wuan James millions.

  26. You need to think about the future free agents and current players if you are the organization. No way players want to go there especially Aaron Rodgers.

  27. This is a player NFLPA problem and not a player team problem. I hope people get that.

  28. Unions giving people bad advice, it’s like a broken record

  29. Just listened to sports talk show where they were trashing the Broncos because Ja’Wuan had been such a valuable player for the team and how they are classless for not supporting such a trooper who had given so much to the team.

    Nowhere did they mention that he only played 3 games in 3 years and had made $17 mill doing it. Nor did they mention that the best, most safe place to keep in shape are the team facilities.

    Owners don’t give interviews. You would think this guy was going on the bread line and didn’t have a choice as to where he worked out.

  30. Nothing wrong with what the Broncos did. But I do feel bad for James. The NFLPA is horribly run.

Leave a Reply

