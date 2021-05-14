Broncos sign 11 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

Eleven undrafted rookies will be taking part in the Broncos’ rookie minicamp this weekend.

The team announced the signings on Friday morning. The group includes three wide receivers.

Warren Jackson had 77 catches for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, but did not play for Colorado State in 2020. DeVontres Dukes had 32 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns at South Florida while Branden Mack caught 131 passes for 1,819 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time at Temple. The Broncos also drafted Seth Williams earlier this month.

Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer, Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry, Air Force guard Nolan Laufenberg, Illinois State tackle Drew Himmelman, North Carolina A&T cornerback Mac McCain III, Vanderbilt linebacker Andre Mintze, South Carolina fullback Adam Prentice, and Stanford linebacker Curtis Robinson are also joining the roster.

The Broncos also announced that quarterback Case Cookus, tight end David Wells, tackle Cody Conway, and linebacker Pita Taumoepenu will be trying out during the minicamp.