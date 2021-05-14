Calais Campbell: Closing stretch of Ravens schedule “heavyweight battle time”

Getty Images

After the NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night, we noted that the Ravens have what looks like a challenging final seven weeks of the 2021 season.

They host the Browns in Week 12 and travel to Pittsburgh and Cleveland in Weeks 13 and 14 before returning home to face the Packers. A trip to Cincinnati in Week 16 is followed by home games against the Rams and Steelers.

We weren’t the only ones to make that note. Defensive end Calais Campbell had a similar observation and said that the team will learn what it is made of during that stretch.

“That’s heavyweight battle time. That’s the championship round right there,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to find out what we’re made of real quick. I feel like that’s going to be a grind toward the end. But that’s what we’re built for. We have to earn the right, find a way to get to the playoffs.”

The Ravens won their final five games to qualify for the playoffs after a 6-5 start last season. Only one of those wins came against a playoff team and this year’s schedule would seem to make a similar finish more difficult in Baltimore.