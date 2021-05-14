Christian Darrisaw, Camryn Bynum agree to terms with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings got their top pick in the 2021 draft squared away on the contract front on Friday.

Christian Darrisaw was the 23rd overall pick in Cleveland last month and, per multiple reports, he’s agreed to terms on his rookie deal. It is a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season.

Darrisaw is a good bet to step right into the Vikings’ lineup as their left tackle. He started at the position for Virginia Tech the last three seasons.

The Vikings took Darrisaw after trading the No. 14 pick to the Jets for No. 23 and two third-round selections.

Defensive back Camryn Bynum has also agreed to terms with the Vikings. The fourth-round pick had 184 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, and six interceptions at Cal.