Colts waive Roderic Teamer

The Colts have made a move in their secondary, waiving cornerback Roderic Teamer.

Teamer signed a futures deal with Indianapolis back in January.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane with the Chargers in 2019. Teamer played seven games with six starts at safety for Los Angeles as a rookie, making an interception, two passes defensed, and a sack.

But last summer, Teamer was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was subsequently waived early on in training camp. He was reinstated following his suspension, but did not latch on with a team until Indianapolis brought him in.