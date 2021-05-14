Corey Clement trying out for Giants

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin isn’t the only familiar face trying out for the Giants at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team is also taking a look at running back Corey Clement.

While Benjamin is familiar to General Manager Dave Gettleman because Gettleman drafted him in Carolina, Clement is known to the Giants as a player they’ve tried to stop. Clement played 46 regular season games for the Eagles over the last four years and caught a touchdown in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

Clement ran 163 times for 655 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season for the Eagles. He also caught 37 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.