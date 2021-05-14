Eagles sign Nate Meadors, seven undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The Eagles announced several signings on Friday, including an experienced addition to their cornerback group.

Nate Meadors has signed a contract with the team. Meadors signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2019 and had two tackles in two games as a rookie. He played in another game for Minnesota last year and closed out the season with the Jaguars, who waived him earlier this month.

The Eagles drafted Zech McPhearson in the fourth round and bring back cornerbacks Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Kevon Seymour, and Craig James.

Seven undrafted free agents are also joining the team for this weekend’s rookie minicamp. They are Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon, Buffalo guard Kayode Awosika, Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey, Indiana center Harry Crider, Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes, and Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman. Newman transferred to Georgia, but did not play in 2020.