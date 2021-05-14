Eddie Jackson switching to No. 4, Damien Williams wearing No. 8

Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson is joining the group of players turning in their old jerseys for one with a single-digit number after the league adopted a rule change relaxing the limitations on such numbers.

The Bears announced that Jackson will be turning in his No. 39 for No. 4 this season. It’s the same number that he wore while playing for Alabama.

The NFL requires players switching jersey numbers to buy up jerseys with their old number before switching, which obviously wasn’t enough of an obstacle to keep Jackson from making the change.

Jackson isn’t the only Bears veteran to make the change, but running back Damien Williams won’t have to buy any jerseys. Williams will wear No. 8 after signing with the Bears as a free agent this offseason.