Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer have to wear masks at team facilities

Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outside of a few situations and the NFL announced similar changes to COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

In a memo to NFL teams obtained by PFT, the league said they are altering mask requirements at team facilities in light of the CDC’s announcement. All fully vaccinated players and staff do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoord when they are at their team’s facility. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated, i.e. at least two weeks past their final dose, must continue to wear masks.

The league notes that teams will have to follow any local guidelines that differ from those put forth by the league.

They also note that they expect further changes to protocols for fully vaccinated people and encouraged teams to ensure they have doses available for players, staff, and their family members.