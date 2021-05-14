Ja’Wuan James: NFLPA needs to have our backs if we’re injured away from team facilities

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 14, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT
The NFL Players Association is advising players not to participate in voluntary offseason workouts at team facilities. Two players on the Broncos have suffered season-ending injuries away from team facilities this offseason. And one of those players seems unhappy with the NFLPA, given that his injury away from the team facility allows the Broncos to avoid paying him.

Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon away from the team facility, stands to lose his $9.85 million salary this season, and perhaps even more than that, as the team could even go after previously earned signing bonus money. James indicated on Twitter today that he’s having second thoughts about following the NFLPA’s advice.

“@NFLPA if your gonna advise all of us we need you to have our backs on the other end of this,” James wrote.

James didn’t say specifically what he wanted the NFLPA to show it has his back, but he quote-tweeted Troy Renck of Denver 7, who suggested that the NFLPA should provide players with either direct payment from the union or an insurance policy that protects them in the event that they suffer an injury while following the NFLPA’s guidance about staying away from team facilities.

16 responses to “Ja’Wuan James: NFLPA needs to have our backs if we’re injured away from team facilities

  3. I am usually on the players side but this is ridiculous. This rule has been known by the general public for years… how is it news to players?!

  5. NFLPA is the weakest union since unions become a thing.

    You listened to them even after the NFL warned you injuries would result in loss of compensation.

  6. This is why there’s a CBA that the players get to vote on that included this rule in it that not even Mahomes knew about. How about you guys read what you’re signing for instead of being mad it exists and has always existed after you signed off on it each CBA.

  7. Union member and Broncos fan here. Part of a phenomenal union that has been nothing short of amazing in battling for mental health workers (newly negotiated contract in April). That being said, if the NFLPA isn’t willing to back these players financially, what’s the use? D. Smith has been great for NFL owners, not surprised they are dropping the ball on the James’ situation. If they are not prepared to fully back their players, then what is their purpose? Could be time to revisit why the PA even exists.

  9. He made a choce to opt out last year and was given a nice salary i. The real-world for not doing anything as a professional player. He was injured for most of the year prior. My expectation is he’d want to show his value to the team by attending the offseason program. Instead, he made himself expendable.

    Every person with a job, every day, needs to ask himself “how can i add value to my company?” He never thought to do that. That is on him. Shame on the union for encouraging p,ayers to take financial risks without a safety net. That is not protecting them in the slightest.

  10. Pretty sure players can insure themselves in the event of a career ending injury.

  11. The union had better already have E and O insurance or they might not be a union much longer.

  12. “This rule has been known by the general public for years… how is it news to players?!”
    _________

    The individual players I can sort of understand. It’s the union not knowing this that is mind-boggling. This is akin to an auto workers union telling guys to ignore all the workman’s comp rules and then when all the claims started getting denied just shrugging their shoulders.

  13. Just stop.

    If Mahomes got injured working out at home to keep in shape, there’s ZERO chance KC would even consider not paying him. Same with any starter in this league.

  14. This has been in every CBA for decades. Every fan knows this. Players are more concerned about not being “forced” to do anything. If they could make showing up on game day optional, they would.

    There’s no reason the players can’t show up at the facility to lift weights other than for the NFLPA to try to generate headlines. The star players don’t have to worry as much as the rank an file. The Broncos had already gotten next to nothing from Ja’Wuan in his 3 years with the team. Whether they paid him or not he wasn’t going to play for them this year and he’d be cut next year.

    Ja’Wuan will have played exactly 3 games for the Broncos in 3 years, if you include 2021 and has already been paid nearly 20 million w another $10 million that was to be paid this year. Ja’Wuan can complain about not getting the money but he can’t with a straight face say he provided the Broncos with any sort of value for that money.

  16. Free will is great until it bites your rear end.As almost every time there is no cure for stupid. Bill

