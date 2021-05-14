Jaylen Waddle signs with Dolphins

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t have any contract concerns during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Waddle has signed his rookie deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins traded down from No. 3 to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6 well before the draft and found themselves in position to take the former Alabama wideout. The Dolphins picked up the 49ers’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 by trading down and sent one of their 2022 first-rounders to the Eagles in the second deal.

Like all first-round picks, Waddle’s deal is for four years with a team option for a fifth season.

Waddle missed much of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, but returned for the national title game in January. He had 106 catches for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Waddle also returned two punts and a kickoff for touchdowns while in college, so he may find multiple ways to contribute to the Dolphins in 2021 and beyond.