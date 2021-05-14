Jaylen Waddle: Tua Tagovailoa is a natural-born leader

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has one slight advantage when it comes to getting acclimated to life in the NFL.

Miami reunited Waddle with his former college quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, by selecting the wideout at No. 6 overall — giving the team some built-in chemistry.

While Waddle told reporters in his rookie minicamp press conference on Friday that he will call Tagovailoa if he has questions, he also extolled the quarterback’s leadership ability.

“He is just a natural leader. Natural-born learn,” Waddle said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s confident. He knows what to do and is smart. Everything you want a leader to do Tua presents.”

Tagovailoa started nine games for the Dolphins last year, finishing the season with 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and three TDs.

Whether Waddle can help elevate Tagovailoa’s play remains to be seen, but their already established connection shouldn’t hurt.