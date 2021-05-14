Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says heart is “100 percent healthy”

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah downplayed a reported heart issue Friday, reiterating doctors have cleared him.

“My heart is 100 percent healthy,” Owusu-Koramoah said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “You can see that going through the protocol, going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that. It’s not an issue. It’s not something I’m worried about.”

A medical retest in Indianapolis shortly before the draft revealed a concern about Owusu-Koramoah’s heart. But additional testing cleared him, according to Owusu-Koramoah.

He acknowledged that “some teams may have looked at the heart issue and just went off of that.’’

The Browns traded up seven spots to draft Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd overall choice. Team officials have said they are comfortable with the results of additional testing of Owusu-Koramoah’s heart.