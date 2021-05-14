Joe Tryon not participating in Bucs’ rookie minicamp after recent surgery

Getty Images

The Buccaneers used their first-round choice on University of Washington linebacker Joe Tryon. They will have to wait a little while before they get to see Tryon on the field.

Tryon is sitting out the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians revealed after Friday’s practice that Tryon had a minor surgical procedure on his knee “three or four weeks ago.”

“He still hasn’t passed his physical,” Arians said, via video from the Pewter Report. “He had a [minor] scope, and he’s real close. But we’re not going to take any chances.”

Tryon earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2019, totaling 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 13 games. He opted out of the 2020 season.