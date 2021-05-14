Kyle Trask not competing for a starting job, but vows to compete every day

Getty Images

Unlike the quarterbacks drafted before him, Buccaneers second-round draft pick Kyle Trask knows he’s not competing for a starting job this summer. That job belongs to Tom Brady.

But Trask says he’s a competitor by nature and that he’ll always compete every day, no matter his role on any team.

“No matter what day it is or what depth I’m on the roster I’m going to compete every single day,” Trask said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Trask said Brady texted him a few days after the draft and they’re looking forward to working together. At rookie minicamp, Trask says his top priorities include getting leaner to be as quick as possible in the pocket and throwing accurately while moving in the pocket.

Being around Brady can’t hurt, and Brady will like working with a competitor.