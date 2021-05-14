Lions sign seventh-rounder Jermar Jefferson

Getty Images

Running back Jermar Jefferson has joined defensive tackle Alim McNeill in the group of Lions draft picks who have signed their first NFL contracts.

The Lions announced Jefferson’s signing on Friday while confirming McNeill has also agreed to a deal. Both players got four-year pacts in Detroit.

Jefferson was a seventh-round pick after spending three years at Oregon State. He ran the ball 514 times for 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 299 yards and two scores.

The Lions recently parted ways with Kerryon Johnson, which leaves D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams as the backs in front of Jefferson on the depth chart as he begins his rookie year.