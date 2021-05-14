Matt LaFleur: We want Aaron Rodgers back in the worst way

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with the media as the team started rookie minicamp on Friday and those who have been following the NFL the last couple of weeks won’t be surprised to learn that a veteran quarterback was a topic of conversation.

Aaron Rodgers‘ reported displeasure with the Packers and desire to play elsewhere became a headline just before the draft. The Packers have said they won’t trade Rodgers, but there’s been no sign that he’s planning to report for offseason work or anything else with the team.

On Friday, LaFleur said that the impasse has not changed the team’s view of Rodgers and that they’ll continue trying to find a way to get back together with their longtime starter.

“We still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.”

LaFleur and others in the Packers organization have commented on Rodgers multiple times, but Rodgers hasn’t had anything to say publicly about where things stand with the team.