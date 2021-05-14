MLB, MLBPA at odds over $500 million from games not played in 2020

Getty Images

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have been squabbling over offseason workouts. Pro football enjoys labor relations far more favorable than Major League Baseball.

Via Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the MLB Players Association has filed a grievance seeking an estimated $500 million in damages from MLB. The union argues that the league failed to act in good faith when determining the total number of games to play during the pandemic.

MLB has filed a counter-grievance; the report doesn’t specify the basis for it.

Although the union’s grievance contains no specific number of games that should have been played, Sherman estimates that $500 million in damages equates to roughly 20-25 games per player.

The development comes as Major League Baseball rockets toward the end of its current labor deal. If no agreement is reached by December 1, a lockout could commence. The league has asked that the grievances be placed on a fast track.

So why is this item posted here? It highlights the fact that the NFL and NFLPA, despite their periodic tussles, have worked well together. Last year, the devised and executed a plan that allowed all 256 regular-season games to be played.

Although the lack of spectators drove down 2020 revenues (and, in turn, the 2021 salary cap), all players who chose not to opt out received their full salaries last season.