Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: All we’re concerned about is getting better every day

Getty Images

Based on the Eagles’ current roster, Jalen Hurts is going to have a shot at proving he can be Philadelphia’s franchise quarterback this season.

That process has gotten started with the team’s virtual meetings. But when head coach Nick Sirianni was asked Friday if a year was enough to determine if Hurts is in fact The Guy, Sirianni deflected the question.

“We’re just trying to get better every single day. So I’m not even to that point right now of what 2022 is going to look like, to be honest with you,” Sirianni said, via video from Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “It’s such a long process. And I love the process about it. It’s just every single day, you’ve got a chance to get better. Every single day. Over, and over, and over again. And yes, that applies for Jalen to get better. And it applies for everybody on our team to get a little bit better every single day. And that’s all we’re concerned about right now, is how we’re going to be better tomorrow than we were today. Are we going to put in the work to be ready to be better tomorrow? And honestly, that is all we’re concerned about with every single player on our team right now.”

Sirianni may solely be focused on the process, but the fact remains that the Eagles need to use this year to figure out what they have in Hurts. If he gets better every day at a good enough rate, then Philadelphia will know there’s no need to pursue a quarterback next offseason — either through the draft or via trade.