Packers sign second-round pick Josh Myers

There are still plenty of questions when it comes to the Packers quarterback situation. But there’s more clarity on who will snap the ball every play.
Green Bay signed second-round pick Josh Myers to his four-year rookie deal on Friday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The center’s contract is worth $5,580,142 with a $1,418,284 signing bonus.
Myers is coming in to replace Corey Linsley — another former Ohio State center — who signed with the Chargers in free agency. Myers started 21 games for the Buckeyes and was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2020.
The Packers have now signed two draft picks, with sixth-rounder Cole Van Lanen signing his deal on Thursday. They have six unsigned selections remaining.