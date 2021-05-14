Packers sign seven draft picks

Getty Images

The Packers drafted nine players. They announced Friday that seven are under contract.

The Packers have signed second-rounder Josh Myers, fourth-rounder Royce Newman, fifth-rounder T.J. Slaton, fifth-rounder Shemar Jean-Charles, sixth-rounder Cole Van Lanen, sixth-rounder Isaiah McDuffie and seventh-rounder Kylin Hill.

Only first-rounder Eric Stokes and third-rounder Amari Rodgers are unsigned.

The Packers also signed the previously announced seven undrafted free agents with whom they agreed to terms.

San Diego State offensive lineman Jacob Capra, Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk, Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen, San Jose State receiver Bailey Gaither, Iowa defensive lineman Jack Heflin, Michigan linebacker Carlo Kemp and Illinois State safety Christian Uphoff are participating in the team’s rookie minicamp.