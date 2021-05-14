Panthers sign seventh-round pick Phil Hoskins

Getty Images

The Panthers are moving closer to getting all of their 2021 draft picks under contract.

The team announced defensive tackle Phil Hoskins signed his four-year rookie deal. He is the seventh member of the 11-player class to sign with the team.

First-round pick Jaycee Horn, second-round pick Terrace Marshall, third-round pick Brady Christensen, and third-round pick Tommy Tremble remain unsigned.

Hoskins joins fifth-rounder Daviyon Nixon as new additions to the defensive line in Carolina. He had 53 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 25 games at Kentucky.

Hoskins and Nixon will vie for playing time behind Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy on the interior of the line this season.