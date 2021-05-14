Patrick Surtain II: I have no proven ability to miss minicamp

Getty Images

As part of their overall push against in-person work this offseason, the NFL Players Association spoke to incoming draft picks and urged them not to attend rookie minicamp or other parts of the offseason program.

There weren’t any absences noted at three minicamps last weekend and none have been reported as the league’s other 29 teams got things rolling on Friday. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one of the players who did report for work and he explained what led to his decision.

“I was going to come up here and play regardless,” Surtain said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I’m a rookie. I feel like I don’t have that bit of advantage yet for me to . . . miss minicamp. I have no proven ability to miss minicamp.”

Surtain’s comments, which would likely be endorsed by a high number of his fellow picks, make a pretty straightforward case for why the union’s efforts to keep them away have fallen flat.