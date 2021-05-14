Ravens sign fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace

Getty Images

The Ravens have made more progress in signing their 2021 draft class.

The club announced Friday morning that fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace has inked his rookie deal. The wide receiver was the 131st overall selection.

Wallace played 10 games for Oklahoma State in 2020, catching 59 passes for 922 yards with six touchdowns. He tore his ACL in Nov. 2019, but was healthy for his final collegiate season.

With Wallace under contract, Baltimore has only three of its drafted players left unsigned: first-round pick Odafe Oweh, third-round pick Ben Cleveland, and third-round pick Brandon Stephens.