Seahawks sign D’Wayne Eskridge, Stone Forsythe

The Seahawks got two-thirds of their draft class under contract on Friday.

Second-round wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge and sixth-round tackle Stone Forsythe have agreed to four-year deals with the team. Fourth-round cornerback Tre Brown is the only other player that the Seahawks selected this year.

Eskridge had 121 catches for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns at Western Michigan and fellow wideout Tyler Lockett thinks he’ll be a great fit in the team’s offense. Forsythe was a two-year starter at left tackle for Florida.

The Seahawks also announced the signing of 13 undrafted rookies. Arizona State safety Aashari Crosswell, Cal tackle Jake Curhan, Mississippi State tackle Greg Eiland, Florida Atlantic running back B.J. Emmons, Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, Texas A&M guard Jared Hocker, South Dakota State wide receiver Cade Johnson, Louisiana-Monroe running back Josh Johnson, Montreal guard Pier-Olivier Lestage, North Carolina Central cornerback Bryan Mills, Army linebacker Jon Rhattigan, Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, and Stanford wide receiver Connor Wedington are those additions.