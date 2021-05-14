“Systems are on go” for Cowboys to hold training camp in Oxnard

Getty Images

The Cowboys weren’t able to go to Oxnard, California for part of training camp last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks like they will be back this summer.

A recent memo from the league to teams said that off-site training camps will be permitted again this summer as long as the NFL approves an Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan outlining the protocols in place at the camp’s location. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team is working to finalize their plans to head back to Oxnard.

“We have a few details to work out, but I’d say systems are on go,” Jones said, via the team’s website.

Jones said the team is also working on plans to have fans at camp.

The Cowboys held some of training camp in Oxnard from 2012-2019 and they’ve used other sites in California in past seasons.