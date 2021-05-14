Tony Fields has a foot injury keeping him out of rookie minicamp

Getty Images

Browns rookie linebacker Tony Fields has a foot injury that will sideline him a few weeks, coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

The Browns made Fields a fifth-round draft choice.

Fields told the Browns about the injury when he arrived for the rookie minicamp, and team doctors examined him. Fields does not need surgery, Stefanski said.

“It’s not a concern long term,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Fields, who already signed his rookie contract, appeared in nine games for West Virginia in 2020 and totaled 88 tackles, one sack, one interception and three passes defensed.