Trey Lance looking forward to learning all he can from Jimmy Garoppolo

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers traded up to select quarterback Trey Lance to have him replace Jimmy Garoppolo.

When exactly that will happen is still unclear. But until it does, Lance says he wants to learn all he can from Garoppolo — especially because the two share a background as FCS quarterbacks and Walter Payton award winners. That honor is given to the best offensive player at the FCS level.

“Yeah I got to meet him over the last couple days, which was awesome — him and the rest of the quarterbacks in the room,” Lance said during his rookie minicamp press conference on Friday. “And they’re awesome — just awesome personalities, awesome guys to hang around, and, obviously, great football players. So I’m just thankful that these guys are the guys that they are.

“Jimmy actually sent that in his first text to me, that it’s going to be awesome to have another FCS guy in the room. So he’s another guy that’s obviously been in a similar position to me, having been where I am. So just looking forward to learning as much as I can from him and all the other guys in the room.”

Until further notice, Lance is in line to sit behind Garoppolo for what could be as long as years. But if Lance starts to show why the 49ers drafted him in rookie minicamp, he should be on his way to taking over as QB1 sooner than later.