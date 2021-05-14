Vic Fangio will take QB competition between Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater “day by day”

Getty Images

As the Broncos gear up for OTAs in the next couple weeks, there’s no clear-cut frontrunner for their starting quarterback.

Drew Lock is the incumbent, having started 18 games for the club over the last two years. Teddy Bridgewater is the veteran challenger after serving as the Panthers’ starting quarterback last season.

So who will take the offseason’s first snap?

“Maybe I’ll flip a coin to see who takes the absolute first snap of the offseason and training camp,” head coach Vic Fangio said dryly during his Friday press conference. “But by the end of the day, meaning the end of training camp before those guys make the decision for us with their play, it’s going to be a 50-50 proposition. Some days, a guy might get more than the other. It’ll even out the next day, or two days later. It’s not going to be 50-50, probably, every day. But over the course of this offseason and training camp it will be.”

There is one quarterback currently on Green Bay’s roster who is looming large over the proceedings, especially considering the way the NFL worked its schedule. But unless Aaron Rodgers actually gets traded, Denver has plenty of time between now and Week One to see who plays better between Bridgewater and Lock.