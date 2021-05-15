Bears defensive coordinator: We have enough depth at cornerback

Getty Images

Cornerback looks like a position of concern for the Bears this season, given their losses in the offseason. But Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai says he’s all set on cornerbacks.

The Bears lost cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, who played 99 percent of their defensive snaps last season, and Buster Skrine, who played 52 percent of their defensive snaps last season, in moves designed to get under the salary cap this offseason. Desai, however, says the Bears will be fine with Desmond Trufant, Kindle Vildor, Tre Roberson, Artie Burns and rookie Thomas Graham Jr. all in the mix to join Jaylon Johnson in the starting lineup.

“We’ve got enough depth where we’ll be able to solve that problem,” Desai said, via the Chicago Tribune. “It’s a good problem to have because when it’s an open competition I think you get the best out of all the players on your roster.”

Lost in all the excitement about Justin Fields‘ arrival in Chicago have been very real questions about the Bears’ defense. But Desai sounds unconcerned.