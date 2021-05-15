Daniel Snyder tried to short Bruce Allen, but the NFL ruled in Allen’s favor

Getty Images

Yes, to work for Washington owner Daniel Snyder is to assume the risk of eventually being embroiled in litigation against him.

As it turns out, Snyder’s recent attempt to conduct discovery against former team president Bruce Allen in search of evidence regarding Snyder’s ongoing defamation lawsuit in India against meaww.com became the second legal entanglement between the two men. The first, according to Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, came when Snyder tried to short Allen’s severance pay.

Paperwork filed by Allen regarding the effort to secure testimony and other evidence from Allen shows that Snyder tried to cut Allen’s pay by 50 percent following his termination. Allen filed an arbitration claim with the NFL, and the NFL (which has a tendency to rule in favor of the teams) found that Snyder should pay the full amount.

Allen alleged in a recent court filing regarding the discovery attempt that Snyder tried to use the pandemic as an opportunity to reduce the amount owed to Allen.