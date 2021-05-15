O.J. Howard is “really close” to a return

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard tore his Achilles in Week 4 against the Chargers. He is expected to attend the mandatory minicamp in early June.

“Yeah, he’s really close now,” Arians said. “He looks fantastic working out every day.”

Howard, 26, made 11 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns last season before his injury. In four seasons, he has 105 catches for 1,602 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Starting right guard Alex Cappa fractured an ankle in the wild-card round of the postseason, and Arians said he was uncertain whether Cappa would participate in the minicamp.

“I haven’t seen Cap,” Arians said. “He’ll be in soon, but from what I’m hearing he’s working out really, really well and doing well. I see O.J. every day.

“I can’t answer that right now [about whether Cappa will participate in the minicamp]. I can say there’s a real good chance, [but] I can’t swear to it.”