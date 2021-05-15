Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert during rookie minicamp tryout

Getty Images

For the second time this week, the Packers have signed a quarterback.

Kurt Benkert, who was brought in for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp, has signed with the team, he announced on Twitter.

Benkert spent the last three years in Atlanta, mostly on the practice squad, and has never played in a regular-season NFL game. He played in college at both East Carolina and Virginia.

Quarterback Blake Bortles signed with the Packers this week. The Packers also brought quarterback Chad Kelly in for a tryout at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, but there has been no word about him signing.

The real question at quarterback for the Packers, of course, is whether disgruntled NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will retire or try to force a trade. Jordan Love, last year’s first-round draft pick, would be the presumed heir apparent if Rodgers is not the quarterback in Green Bay this year.