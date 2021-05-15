Robert Kraft “excited” for Tom Brady’s return in Week Four

Posted by Mike Florio on May 15, 2021, 9:16 AM EDT
Tom Brady‘s return to Gillette Stadium for a Week Four showdown against the Patriots may create different emotions for different members of the organization. For owner Robert Kraft, who has said repeatedly over the years that he regards Brady as another son, there’s no ambiguity or conflict.

Excited to have him,” Kraft told TMZ.com. “He’s a great guy, and he did so much for us. I love him.”

Asked about the skyrocketing prices for tickets to the game on the secondary market, Kraft said, “We should have a fun night. But I’m excited for Week One, and we play Miami.”

We know that, barring injury, Brady will be playing quarterback for the Buccaneers that night. So who will be playing quarterback for the Patriots, Mac Jones or Cam Newton?

“I pay Bill [Belichick] a lot of money,” Kraft said with a laugh. “Let him decide.”

It will indeed be a fun night. It’s already one of the most anticipated regular-season games in league history. On October 3, we’ll find out if it’s also one of the most memorable.

6 responses to “Robert Kraft “excited” for Tom Brady’s return in Week Four

  1. I don’t think we’ll be seeing Mac Jones take over for a while, but only because he needs to learn, and Belichick will not rush that process.

    The mindset is now “make the playoffs” where, with Brady, it used to be “get the bye and home field throughout”. We just have to get accustomed to it.

  2. The mindset is now “make the playoffs” where, with Brady, it used to be “get the bye and home field throughout”. We just have to get accustomed to it. The mindset has always been the same take it one game at a time and compete hard for 60mins or more.

  3. Hopefully Cam starts. I’d rather see them take their time with Jones, much like KC did with Mahomes… and no, I’m not comparing his talent to Mahomes in any way. It would be crazy to.

  4. Belichick is all about winning. I take him at his word that he plays the guys that give him the best chance to win. I don’t think that will be Mac Jones this yr. I think Newton will be much improved.

  6. The noise level in Gillette Stadium that night will be of seismic proportions. There’s nothing like being in a packed stadium that is super loud. Makes your neck hairs stand on end. I’d love to be there for that game.

