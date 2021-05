Getty Images

The Texans signed fifth-round choice Garret Wallow on Saturday, the team announced.

The Texans now have signed four of their five choices. Receiver Nico Collins, tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive tackle Roy Lopez also are under contract.

Only quarterback Davis Mills, the team’s highest draft choice, remains unsigned.

Wallow, a linebacker, totaled 287 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 40 career games with TCU. He twice earned All-Big 12.