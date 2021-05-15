Vikings sign fourth-round choice Kene Nwangwu

Getty Images

The Vikings now have signed six of their 11 draft choices.

Running back Kene Nwangwu, a fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, is the latest. The team announced Nwangwu’s signing Saturday.

Nwangwu will get a four-year, $4.23 million contract with a signing bonus of $752,800, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Nwangwu will compete with Ameer Abdullah for the third running back spot behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. He also will compete with Abdullah and rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette to return kickoffs.

“I’m a competitor,” Nwangwu said Friday about battling Smith-Marsette. “I bet he’s a competitor, too. When two people are competing at high-end levels, it just makes a greater product in the end.”