Bears sign Chris Lacy, waive Michael Pinckney

Getty Images

The Bears announcd a couple of roster moves on Sunday.

Wide receiver Chris Lacy has signed with the team. Linebacker Michael Pinckney was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Lacy entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played one game with the Lions that season. He made seven appearances in 2019 and has three catches for 60 yards. He spent time on the Cowboys practice squad last year, but was waived in March.

He joins Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Anthony Miller, Riley Ridley, Marquise Goodwin, Javon Wims, and sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome.

Pinckney spent time with the Patriots last sason, but did not appear in any games.