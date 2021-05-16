Bills sign Joe Giles-Harris after minicamp tryout

Getty Images

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris made a successful bid for a roster spot at this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Giles-Harris participated in the camp as a tryout player and the Bills announced on Sunday that they have signed him to their 90-man roster.

Giles-Harris was waived by the Jaguars earlier this month. He signed with Jacksonville after going undrafted out of Duke in 2019 and appeared in 14 games for them over the last two years.

Three of those appearances were starts during the 2020 season and Giles-Harris recorded 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack during his time with the Jags.

The Bills also added Tyrell Adams to the linebacker group this offseason.