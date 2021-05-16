Broncos adding Case Cookus to quarterback room

Getty Images

The Broncos adding a new quarterback to the roster.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team is signing Case Cookus. Cookus took part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Cookus went undrafted last year and signed with the Giants, but got cut before training camp. He played parts of five seasons at Northern Arizona due to injuries and threw for 12,082 yards in 41 games for the school.

The Broncos now have four quarterbacks on the roster. Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien fill the top three rungs on the depth chart. The plan is for Lock and Bridgewater to compete for the starting job, but that could change if things were to change in Green Bay.