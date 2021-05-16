Bruce Arians: Rookie QB Kyle Trask looks “fantastic” at Bucs’ rookie minicamp

Getty Images

Buccaneers rookie quarterback Kyle Trask vowed to compete every day in Tampa Bay, and so far head coach Bruce Arians has been more than pleased.

Arians said that Trask looked outstanding on the practice field at rookie minicamp, and if anything Arians needed to tell the coaching staff to back off and let Trask do his thing.

“I thought he was great,” Arians said. “I thought he was fantastic. He’s got three guys coaching the s–t out of him on each play, so they need to calm down and let him go. I’m really pleased with where he’s at right now.”

Trask will likely get plenty of time to learn behind Tom Brady before he takes meaningful snaps in a real game. Arians seems to think Trask is a quarterback who’s going to make the most of that opportunity, and be ready when called upon, no matter how many years from now that is.