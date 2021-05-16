Buccaneers signing Antonio Hamilton after minicamp tryout

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have found a veteran piece to increase their depth.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton is signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Hamilton was one of five tryout players at the Bucs’ rookie minicamp this weekend.

Hamilton was on the opposite sideline of Super Bowl LV with the Chiefs. He played in all 16 regular-season games for Kansas City last year, and was on the field for 75 percent of special teams snaps and 13 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Hamilton entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Raiders. He was with Oakland for two seasons before the Giants claimed him off waivers at the start of the 2018 season. He was a significant special teams player for New York in 2018 and 2019, playing the majority of snaps on the unit in both seasons.

Hamilton also started two games at corner for the Giants in 2019.